BidaskClub Lowers Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) to Sell

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on TGLS. ValuEngine downgraded Tecnoglass from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. DA Davidson downgraded Tecnoglass from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tecnoglass from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Tecnoglass presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $9.69.

Shares of Tecnoglass stock opened at $8.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $375.54 million, a PE ratio of 10.31, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.97. Tecnoglass has a 12 month low of $6.08 and a 12 month high of $9.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.58.

Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $108.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.95 million. Tecnoglass had a return on equity of 20.39% and a net margin of 2.18%. Analysts predict that Tecnoglass will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 27th. Tecnoglass’s dividend payout ratio is 65.88%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGLS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Tecnoglass in the 2nd quarter valued at about $69,000. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tecnoglass in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,616,000. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tecnoglass by 90.0% in the 2nd quarter. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC now owns 38,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 18,000 shares in the last quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA grew its holdings in shares of Tecnoglass by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 740,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,806,000 after acquiring an additional 78,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polaris Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tecnoglass by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 509,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,309,000 after acquiring an additional 9,900 shares in the last quarter. 12.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tecnoglass Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, supplies, and installs architectural glass, windows, and associated aluminum products for the commercial and residential construction industries in North, Central, and South America. The company offers low emissivity, laminated/thermo-laminated, thermo-acoustic, tempered, silk-screened, curved, and digital print glass products.

