BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $40.00 price target on the restaurant operator’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 5.07% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Shares of BJ’s Restaurants have underperformed the industry in the past year. High dependency on consumer discretionary spending, increasing costs and a slowdown in unit development plan are potential headwinds affecting the company’s growth. Inflationary cost pressures, labor costs and expenses related to development of its off-premise sales have added to the woes. Notably, estimates for the current year have been revised downward over the past 60 days. However, BJ’s Restaurants’ various strategic sales-building initiatives, including menu innovation and enhanced loyalty program are likely to drive growth. Additionally, BJ’s Restaurants is confident about bolstering sales through apps and digital platforms, given heavy investments in technology-driven initiatives like digital ordering.”

Get BJ's Restaurants alerts:

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of BJ’s Restaurants from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $46.00 target price on shares of BJ’s Restaurants and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank cut shares of BJ’s Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 28th. TheStreet cut shares of BJ’s Restaurants from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of BJ’s Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.00.

NASDAQ BJRI traded down $0.09 on Friday, hitting $38.07. The stock had a trading volume of 7,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 284,056. BJ’s Restaurants has a one year low of $32.62 and a one year high of $56.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The stock has a market cap of $726.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50-day moving average is $38.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.88.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.08. BJ’s Restaurants had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 13.38%. The firm had revenue of $278.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $278.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. BJ’s Restaurants’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that BJ’s Restaurants will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Brian S. Krakower sold 1,536 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.82, for a total value of $58,091.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in BJ’s Restaurants by 1.6% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 18,169 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $748,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in BJ’s Restaurants by 0.6% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 61,755 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,399,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in BJ’s Restaurants by 1.0% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 39,200 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,722,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in BJ’s Restaurants by 9.1% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,092 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $586,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in BJ’s Restaurants by 0.5% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 284,610 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $12,507,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480 shares during the last quarter. 98.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BJ’s Restaurants Company Profile

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. Its restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrées, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. As of April 16, 2019, the company owned and operated 204 casual dining restaurants that offer dine-in, take-out, delivery, and party catering services in 27 states of Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, and Washington.

See Also: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BJ’s Restaurants (BJRI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BJ's Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BJ's Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.