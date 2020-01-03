Bki Investment (ASX:BKI) Trading Up 1.8%

Bki Investment Co Ltd (ASX:BKI) was up 1.8% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as A$1.71 ($1.21) and last traded at A$1.71 ($1.21), approximately 169,072 shares were traded during trading. The stock had previously closed at A$1.68 ($1.19).

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion and a PE ratio of 16.55. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is A$1.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is A$1.63.

About Bki Investment (ASX:BKI)

Brickworks Investment Company Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The firm primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies. It employs bottom up approach with a focus on merits of individual companies rather than market and economic trends to create its portfolio.

