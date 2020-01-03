BlitzPredict 24 Hour Volume Hits $1.00 (XBP)

BlitzPredict (CURRENCY:XBP) traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 3rd. In the last week, BlitzPredict has traded down 25.5% against the US dollar. One BlitzPredict token can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges including HitBTC, Cryptopia, Bancor Network and IDEX. BlitzPredict has a total market cap of $92,165.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of BlitzPredict was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00004147 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00004032 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0893 or 0.00001208 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00009016 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000842 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001673 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.91 or 0.00052987 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000072 BTC.

BlitzPredict Token Profile

XBP is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. BlitzPredict’s total supply is 950,873,123 tokens and its circulating supply is 377,601,088 tokens. The Reddit community for BlitzPredict is /r/blitzpredict and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BlitzPredict’s official website is www.blitzpredict.io . The official message board for BlitzPredict is medium.com/@BlitzPredict1 . BlitzPredict’s official Twitter account is @blitzpredict

BlitzPredict Token Trading

BlitzPredict can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Bancor Network, HitBTC and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlitzPredict directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BlitzPredict should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BlitzPredict using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

