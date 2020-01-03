Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) PT Raised to $52.00

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) had its target price lifted by Cowen from $47.00 to $52.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Cowen currently has an outperform rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on BSX. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Stephens set a $48.00 price objective on Boston Scientific and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Barclays restated an overweight rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $48.62.

Shares of BSX opened at $45.33 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.75, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.14. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $43.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.17. Boston Scientific has a 52 week low of $32.73 and a 52 week high of $46.62.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.68 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 23.10% and a net margin of 10.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Boston Scientific will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 1,104 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.75, for a total transaction of $44,988.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joseph Michael Fitzgerald sold 107,692 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $4,846,140.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 200,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,030,825. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 189,549 shares of company stock worth $8,398,310 over the last 90 days. 0.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BSX. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Boston Scientific by 111.4% during the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 721 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its stake in Boston Scientific by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 800 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in Boston Scientific during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Boston Scientific by 58.8% during the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,151 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the period. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Boston Scientific during the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. 91.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers interventional cardiology products, including drug-eluting coronary stent systems used in the treatment of coronary artery disease; percutaneous coronary interventions therapy products to treat atherosclerosis; intravascular catheter-directed ultrasound imaging catheters, fractional flow reserve devices, and systems for use in coronary arteries and heart chambers, as well as certain peripheral vessels; and structural heart therapy systems.

