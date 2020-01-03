Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $30.38.

BYD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Boyd Gaming in a research note on Sunday, November 24th. ValuEngine downgraded Boyd Gaming from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Boyd Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 18th.

BYD traded down $0.36 on Friday, hitting $29.69. 29,791 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 765,898. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.81. The firm has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 2.14. Boyd Gaming has a one year low of $20.80 and a one year high of $31.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.39. The company had revenue of $819.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $829.22 million. Boyd Gaming had a return on equity of 15.34% and a net margin of 4.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Boyd Gaming will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 26th. Boyd Gaming’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.05%.

In other Boyd Gaming news, CFO Josh Hirsberg sold 35,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.76, for a total transaction of $1,056,777.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 372,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,094,974.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Ted Bogich sold 19,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.18, for a total value of $526,884.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 105,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,873,007.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 104,311 shares of company stock valued at $3,002,217 in the last 90 days. 29.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 57,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,374,000 after buying an additional 4,518 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning purchased a new position in Boyd Gaming during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new position in Boyd Gaming during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $314,000. Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in Boyd Gaming during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $528,000. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 35,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $940,000 after buying an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.68% of the company’s stock.

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of March 13, 2019, the company operated 29 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

