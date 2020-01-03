Briggs & Stratton Co. (NYSE:BGG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $454.23 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Briggs & Stratton Co. (NYSE:BGG) will announce sales of $454.23 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Briggs & Stratton’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $453.00 million and the highest is $454.90 million. Briggs & Stratton posted sales of $505.46 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, January 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Briggs & Stratton will report full-year sales of $1.90 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.96 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.96 billion to $1.97 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Briggs & Stratton.

Briggs & Stratton (NYSE:BGG) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $313.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.14 million. Briggs & Stratton had a negative net margin of 2.50% and a negative return on equity of 4.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.51) EPS.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BGG. ValuEngine raised shares of Briggs & Stratton from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Briggs & Stratton from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Briggs & Stratton by 1.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,527,781 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,844,000 after buying an additional 85,670 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Briggs & Stratton by 8.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,396,640 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,021,000 after buying an additional 352,274 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Briggs & Stratton by 1.5% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 872,746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,937,000 after buying an additional 12,657 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Briggs & Stratton by 3.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 806,094 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,255,000 after buying an additional 25,523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Briggs & Stratton by 277.6% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 760,040 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,605,000 after buying an additional 558,740 shares in the last quarter. 85.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BGG stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6.46. 1,165,001 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 889,484. The firm has a market cap of $282.92 million, a P/E ratio of -20.19 and a beta of 1.17. Briggs & Stratton has a 1-year low of $3.96 and a 1-year high of $14.51. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 2.28.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 17th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. Briggs & Stratton’s dividend payout ratio is currently -62.50%.

Briggs & Stratton

Briggs & Stratton Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, sells, and services gasoline engines for outdoor power equipment to the original equipment manufacturers in the United States. It operates in two segments, Engines and Products. The Engines segment offers four-cycle aluminum alloy gasoline engines that are used primarily by the lawn and garden equipment industry.

