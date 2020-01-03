Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) Expected to Announce Earnings of $5.21 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) will announce earnings of $5.21 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Broadcom’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.71 to $5.52. Broadcom posted earnings per share of $5.55 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 6.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Broadcom will report full year earnings of $23.10 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $22.25 to $24.49. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $25.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $24.68 to $26.95. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Broadcom.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.35 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.74 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 46.16% and a net margin of 12.06%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.85 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on AVGO shares. Cowen upped their price objective on Broadcom from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Broadcom from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Broadcom in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Craig Hallum restated a “buy” rating and issued a $385.00 price target (up from $330.00) on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and issued a $380.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, December 13th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Broadcom currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $331.77.

In other news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.43, for a total transaction of $578,860.00. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.56, for a total value of $6,291,200.00. Insiders have sold 62,000 shares of company stock valued at $19,055,060 over the last ninety days. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Broadcom by 1.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,797,832 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $9,153,324,000 after purchasing an additional 559,961 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Broadcom by 0.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,780,514 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $7,421,177,000 after purchasing an additional 105,186 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Broadcom by 1.1% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,971,618 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,431,130,000 after purchasing an additional 52,034 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Broadcom by 2.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,120,427 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,186,106,000 after purchasing an additional 88,958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Broadcom by 2,421.3% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,410,706 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $981,806,000 after purchasing an additional 3,275,431 shares during the last quarter. 83.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ AVGO traded down $8.20 on Friday, reaching $314.19. The company had a trading volume of 2,286,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,064,329. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $316.69 and its 200-day moving average is $293.01. The stock has a market cap of $125.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.05, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. Broadcom has a 52 week low of $230.76 and a 52 week high of $331.20.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $3.25 per share. This is a boost from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.65. This represents a $13.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 20th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.67%.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

