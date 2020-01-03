Brokerages Anticipate Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) to Post $1.73 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) to post earnings per share of $1.73 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Accenture’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.78 and the lowest is $1.68. Accenture also posted earnings per share of $1.73 in the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Accenture will report full year earnings of $7.82 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.75 to $7.85. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $8.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.52 to $8.61. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Accenture.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The information technology services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $11.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.15 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 33.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.96 EPS.

ACN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Accenture in a report on Friday, September 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $228.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of Accenture in a report on Friday, December 20th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Accenture from $212.00 to $214.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Accenture to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Accenture from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Accenture currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $210.19.

In other Accenture news, CAO Richard P. Clark sold 2,752 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.70, for a total transaction of $511,046.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 804 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.68, for a total transaction of $150,090.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,014 shares of company stock worth $6,859,750 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Accenture during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,056,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new stake in Accenture during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $10,819,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Accenture by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 10,971 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,081,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares during the period. Beck Bode LLC bought a new stake in Accenture during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,912,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Accenture by 3,375.5% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 129,568 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $24,922,000 after acquiring an additional 125,840 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ACN traded up $0.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $210.43. 943,760 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,806,552. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $203.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $194.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.85 billion, a PE ratio of 28.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.05. Accenture has a 52-week low of $135.58 and a 52-week high of $213.25.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 16th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 15th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.48%.

About Accenture

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

