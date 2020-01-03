Brokerages Anticipate AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) Will Announce Earnings of $0.02 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) will report earnings of $0.02 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for AngioDynamics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.01 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.02. AngioDynamics posted earnings per share of $0.22 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 90.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, January 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AngioDynamics will report full-year earnings of $0.12 per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.29 to $0.30. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover AngioDynamics.

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $66.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.74 million. AngioDynamics had a return on equity of 4.89% and a net margin of 17.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.16 EPS.

Several research analysts have commented on ANGO shares. KeyCorp dropped their price target on AngioDynamics from $30.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 4th. BidaskClub cut AngioDynamics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. TheStreet cut AngioDynamics from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded AngioDynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.33.

NASDAQ ANGO traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $16.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 216,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 328,842. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.55. The firm has a market cap of $594.21 million, a P/E ratio of 19.30 and a beta of 0.62. AngioDynamics has a 52 week low of $13.72 and a 52 week high of $25.48.

In other news, CEO James C. Clemmer acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.19 per share, for a total transaction of $212,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 260,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,695,331.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ANGO. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in AngioDynamics by 8.3% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,658 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after acquiring an additional 4,416 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its position in AngioDynamics by 2.1% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 69,100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in AngioDynamics by 7.8% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 38,440 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $757,000 after purchasing an additional 2,792 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in AngioDynamics by 50.5% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,029 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 3,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in AngioDynamics by 78.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,981 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 3,075 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.75% of the company’s stock.

AngioDynamics

AngioDynamics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various medical, surgical, and diagnostic devices for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease, vascular access, and for use in oncology and surgical settings in the United States and internationally. The company provides AngioVac venous drainage system that includes venous drainage cannula for the removal of fresh, soft thrombi, or emboli during extracorporeal bypass; and cardiopulmonary bypass circuit for use in procedures during extracorporeal circulatory support.

