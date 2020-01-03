Brokerages Anticipate Conn’s Inc (NASDAQ:CONN) Will Post Earnings of $0.51 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Conn’s Inc (NASDAQ:CONN) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.51 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Conn’s’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.28 to $1.01. Conn’s reported earnings of $0.96 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 46.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Conn’s will report full year earnings of $2.39 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.09 to $2.82. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.84 to $3.20. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Conn’s.

Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 10th. The specialty retailer reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.07. Conn’s had a return on equity of 13.89% and a net margin of 5.37%. The business had revenue of $377.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $394.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Conn’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Compass Point reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $23.50 price objective (down previously from $30.00) on shares of Conn’s in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. BidaskClub downgraded Conn’s from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 7th. TheStreet downgraded Conn’s from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Conn’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $31.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.50.

NASDAQ:CONN traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.75. The stock had a trading volume of 27,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,785,142. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a current ratio of 4.92. Conn’s has a 52 week low of $11.65 and a 52 week high of $27.57. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $355.56 million, a PE ratio of 4.71, a PEG ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.82.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tyers Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Conn’s by 229.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC now owns 3,216 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,240 shares during the last quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Conn’s by 218.2% in the 2nd quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Elkfork Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Conn’s by 229.5% in the 2nd quarter. Elkfork Partners LLC now owns 4,422 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 3,080 shares in the last quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Conn’s by 229.5% in the 2nd quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 5,628 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 3,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Conn’s in the 2nd quarter worth $115,000. 72.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Conn's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of durable consumer goods and related services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail and Credit. The company's stores offer furniture and mattress, including furniture and related accessories for the living room, dining room, and bedroom, as well as traditional and specialty mattresses; and home appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, washers, dryers, dishwashers, and ranges.

