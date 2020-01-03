Brokerages Anticipate Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.45 Billion

Equities research analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) will announce sales of $3.45 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Illinois Tool Works’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.42 billion and the highest is $3.48 billion. Illinois Tool Works posted sales of $3.58 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 3.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works will report full-year sales of $14.09 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $14.06 billion to $14.12 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $14.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.02 billion to $14.35 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Illinois Tool Works.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.55 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 17.49% and a return on equity of 80.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.76 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ITW shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $140.00 to $136.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $158.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Argus set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.00.

In related news, Vice Chairman Christopher A. O’herlihy sold 37,301 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.69, for a total transaction of $6,404,208.69. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 65,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,275,569.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Randall J. Scheuneman sold 11,977 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.63, for a total transaction of $2,055,612.51. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,200,727.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 245,669 shares of company stock valued at $41,624,681. Corporate insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 179.7% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,139,052 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $322,590,000 after buying an additional 1,374,150 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 6,875.2% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,237,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $186,579,000 after buying an additional 1,219,446 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 2.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,095,477 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,935,459,000 after buying an additional 659,248 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 3.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,244,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,053,058,000 after buying an additional 581,489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 215.6% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 422,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,138,000 after buying an additional 288,708 shares in the last quarter. 77.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Illinois Tool Works stock traded down $2.71 on Tuesday, hitting $178.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 730,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 870,624. Illinois Tool Works has a 52-week low of $122.58 and a 52-week high of $182.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $176.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $160.21. The company has a market capitalization of $57.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.21.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.32%.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

