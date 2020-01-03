Brokerages Anticipate KemPharm Inc (NASDAQ:KMPH) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.98 Million

Equities analysts expect KemPharm Inc (NASDAQ:KMPH) to post $1.98 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for KemPharm’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $250,000.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $3.70 million. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 27th.

On average, analysts expect that KemPharm will report full year sales of $13.46 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $11.71 million to $15.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $16.25 million, with estimates ranging from $16.00 million to $16.49 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow KemPharm.

KemPharm (NASDAQ:KMPH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $11.46 million for the quarter.

A number of analysts have recently commented on KMPH shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.50 target price on shares of KemPharm in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded KemPharm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 23rd. Finally, Roth Capital downgraded KemPharm from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $4.25 to $1.05 in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.76.

Shares of KMPH traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.41. The company had a trading volume of 1,001,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 712,233. KemPharm has a 52-week low of $0.26 and a 52-week high of $2.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.60 million, a P/E ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.88.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KMPH. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of KemPharm by 21.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 106,490 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 19,001 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in KemPharm by 134.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,337,571 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,341,000 after purchasing an additional 767,100 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its position in KemPharm by 738.5% during the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 97,430 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 85,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RDA Financial Network boosted its position in KemPharm by 801.9% during the third quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 158,109 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 140,578 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.79% of the company’s stock.

KemPharm Company Profile

KemPharm, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, discovers and develops various proprietary prodrugs in the United States. The company's product candidate includes KP415 and KP484 for the treatment of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder; and KP879 for the treatment of stimulant use disorder.

