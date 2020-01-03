Brokerages Anticipate Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:LGF.A) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $930.75 Million

Equities analysts expect Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:LGF.A) to report sales of $930.75 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Lions Gate Entertainment’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $973.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $838.28 million. Lions Gate Entertainment posted sales of $933.20 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 0.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lions Gate Entertainment will report full-year sales of $3.87 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.73 billion to $4.00 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $4.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.75 billion to $4.23 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Lions Gate Entertainment.

Lions Gate Entertainment (NYSE:LGF.A) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.01). Lions Gate Entertainment had a negative net margin of 4.86% and a positive return on equity of 3.90%. The firm had revenue of $983.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $866.67 million.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on LGF.A shares. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on Lions Gate Entertainment in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded Lions Gate Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Cowen reduced their price target on Lions Gate Entertainment from $23.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lions Gate Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Barrington Research reduced their price target on Lions Gate Entertainment from $18.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Lions Gate Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.75.

LGF.A stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $10.81. 1,045,400 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,159,114. Lions Gate Entertainment has a 52-week low of $7.65 and a 52-week high of $19.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.76 and a 200-day moving average of $10.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.23.

Lions Gate Entertainment

Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. engages in motion picture production and distribution, television programming and syndication, home entertainment, interactive ventures and games, and location-based entertainment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Motion Pictures, Television Production, and Media Networks.

