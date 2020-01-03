Brokerages Anticipate LiqTech International Inc (NASDAQ:LIQT) to Post ($0.04) Earnings Per Share

LiqTech International Inc (NASDAQ:LIQT) has been given an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokerages have set a 12 month consensus price target of $6.75 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post ($0.04) EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given LiqTech International an industry rank of 215 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of LiqTech International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th.

Shares of NASDAQ:LIQT traded up $0.39 during trading on Thursday, reaching $6.24. The company had a trading volume of 187,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 164,892. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.19 and its 200 day moving average is $7.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.00 million, a PE ratio of -26.00 and a beta of 1.01. LiqTech International has a twelve month low of $4.07 and a twelve month high of $10.69.

LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. LiqTech International had a negative net margin of 0.88% and a negative return on equity of 1.61%. The company had revenue of $9.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.14 million. On average, research analysts forecast that LiqTech International will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.

LiqTech International Company Profile

LiqTech International, Inc, a clean technology company, provides technologies for gas and liquid purification by manufacturing ceramic silicon carbide filters. The company manufactures and sells ceramic silicon carbide membranes and systems for liquid filtration under the LiqTech, Cometas, and Provital brand names, which are used for the filtration of produced water, pre-filtration of reverse osmosis drinking water, industrial applications, producing clean drinking water, and pool and spa water, as well as marine scrubber bleed water.

