Brokerages Anticipate Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.20 Billion

Equities analysts expect Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) to post sales of $1.20 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Zebra Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.19 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.20 billion. Zebra Technologies reported sales of $1.14 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 5.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Zebra Technologies will report full year sales of $4.49 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.49 billion to $4.50 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $4.76 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.67 billion to $4.85 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Zebra Technologies.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $3.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 42.17% and a net margin of 11.06%. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.88 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Zebra Technologies from $235.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. ValuEngine raised Zebra Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Zebra Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. BidaskClub raised Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.13.

In other Zebra Technologies news, SVP Cristen L. Kogl sold 975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.97, for a total transaction of $236,895.75. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,211,691.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Bill Burns sold 7,228 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.00, for a total value of $1,720,264.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,514,384. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 62,960 shares of company stock worth $15,344,318 in the last three months. 1.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 24,527 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,138,000 after purchasing an additional 3,510 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $566,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $236,000. Goodnow Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goodnow Investment Group LLC now owns 439,288 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $92,026,000 after purchasing an additional 2,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc lifted its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 118.3% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 37,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,811,000 after purchasing an additional 20,209 shares during the last quarter. 87.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZBRA traded up $3.70 during trading on Friday, reaching $259.14. The stock had a trading volume of 386,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 988,074. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.94. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $251.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $217.35. The stock has a market cap of $13.97 billion, a PE ratio of 25.33 and a beta of 1.65. Zebra Technologies has a 1-year low of $146.52 and a 1-year high of $260.40.

Zebra Technologies Company Profile

Zebra (NASDAQ: ZBRA) empowers the front line of business in retail/ecommerce, manufacturing, transportation and logistics, healthcare and other industries to achieve a performance edge. With more than 10,000 partners across 100 countries, they deliver industry-tailored, end-to-end solutions that intelligently connect people, assets and data to help our customers make business-critical decisions. Their market-leading solutions elevate the shopping experience, track and manage inventory as well as improve supply chain efficiency and patient care.

