Brokerages Expect Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $6.58 Billion

Equities analysts expect that Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC) will post sales of $6.58 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Kraft Heinz’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $6.65 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $6.49 billion. Kraft Heinz posted sales of $6.89 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Kraft Heinz will report full year sales of $25.04 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $24.93 billion to $25.12 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $24.73 billion, with estimates ranging from $24.32 billion to $24.96 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Kraft Heinz.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.15. Kraft Heinz had a negative net margin of 42.85% and a positive return on equity of 6.23%. The firm had revenue of $6.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays set a $32.00 price target on shares of Kraft Heinz and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz to $37.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine raised shares of Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $33.00 price target on shares of Kraft Heinz and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Kraft Heinz from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seventeen have assigned a hold rating to the company. Kraft Heinz presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.85.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KHC. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Kraft Heinz by 46.3% during the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt boosted its stake in Kraft Heinz by 11.2% during the third quarter. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt now owns 3,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its stake in Kraft Heinz by 4.5% during the second quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 9,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Kraft Heinz by 2.2% during the third quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 21,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,000 after buying an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in Kraft Heinz by 19.4% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:KHC traded down $0.52 during trading on Friday, reaching $31.61. The stock had a trading volume of 5,897,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,529,645. Kraft Heinz has a 52 week low of $24.86 and a 52 week high of $48.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.63.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.06%. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is 45.33%.

About Kraft Heinz

The Kraft Heinz Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products. The company offers its products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Planters, Maxwell House, Capri Sun, Ore-Ida, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Cracker Barrel, P'Tit Cheese, Tassimo, Classico, Plasmon, Pudliszki, Honig, HP, Benedicta, ABC, Master, Quero, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Glucon D, and Complan names.

