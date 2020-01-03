Brokerages Expect TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH (NYSE:TNP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $162.51 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH (NYSE:TNP) will announce $162.51 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $154.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $170.52 million. TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH posted sales of $118.97 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 36.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH will report full-year sales of $483.64 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $471.59 million to $495.69 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $587.39 million, with estimates ranging from $584.12 million to $590.65 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH.

TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH (NYSE:TNP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The shipping company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $100.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.83 million. TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH had a negative net margin of 10.62% and a positive return on equity of 0.33%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on TNP shares. TheStreet upgraded TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 25th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.00.

TNP stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.47. The company had a trading volume of 21,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 445,446. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.37. The company has a market capitalization of $408.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.91 and a beta of 1.33. TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH has a 52 week low of $2.71 and a 52 week high of $4.56.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 12th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 11th. TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH’s dividend payout ratio is currently -12.99%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TNP. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,612,600 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $8,595,000 after acquiring an additional 190,200 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $478,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH by 1,687.4% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 142,795 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $469,000 after acquiring an additional 134,806 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its stake in TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH by 420.3% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 139,123 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 112,386 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH in the 2nd quarter valued at $142,000. Institutional investors own 24.23% of the company’s stock.

TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH Company Profile

Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited provides seaborne crude oil and petroleum product transportation services worldwide. The company offers marine transportation services for national, major, and other independent oil companies and refiners under long, medium, and short-term charters. As of April 20, 2018, it operated a fleet of 64 double-hull vessels, including 59 conventional tankers, 2 liquefied natural gas carriers, and 3 suezmax DP2 shuttle tankers.

