Brokerages Set Acreage Holdings Inc (OTCMKTS:ACRGF) Target Price at $14.25

Shares of Acreage Holdings Inc (OTCMKTS:ACRGF) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.25.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ACRGF. Alliance Global Partners began coverage on Acreage in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Cowen began coverage on Acreage in a research report on Friday, September 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. MKM Partners began coverage on Acreage in a research report on Friday, September 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Eight Capital lowered Acreage to a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Saturday, November 30th.

Shares of Acreage stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.75. 82,904 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 126,852. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.59 and a 200-day moving average of $9.07. Acreage has a 52-week low of $3.84 and a 52-week high of $30.00.

Acreage Holdings, Inc engages in owning and operating cannabis licenses and assets in the U.S. with respect to the number of states with cannabis related licenses. It focuses on the cultivation, processing, and distribution operations. The company was founded by Kevin P. Murphy on July 12, 1989 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

