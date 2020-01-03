Brokerages Set Fielmann AG (FRA:FIE) PT at €66.50

Fielmann AG (FRA:FIE) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is €66.50 ($77.33).

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on FIE shares. Baader Bank set a €75.00 ($87.21) price objective on Fielmann and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Warburg Research set a €66.00 ($76.74) price objective on Fielmann and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €60.50 ($70.35) price objective on Fielmann and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Fielmann in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €43.00 ($50.00) price objective on Fielmann and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th.

FRA FIE traded down €0.05 ($0.06) on Friday, reaching €71.45 ($83.08). The stock had a trading volume of 58,107 shares. Fielmann has a 12-month low of €65.50 ($76.16) and a 12-month high of €77.50 ($90.12). The business’s 50-day moving average price is €71.36 and its 200 day moving average price is €67.10.

Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft invests in and operates optical and hearing aid businesses in Germany, Switzerland, Austria, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, distributes, and retails visual aids and other optical products, including glasses, frames, lenses, sunglasses, contact lenses, and related articles and accessories, as well as hearing aids and accessories.

