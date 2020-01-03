Brokerages Set Orthofix Medical Inc (NASDAQ:OFIX) PT at $48.00

Orthofix Medical Inc (NASDAQ:OFIX) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $48.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on OFIX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Orthofix Medical from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald cut Orthofix Medical from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $71.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Orthofix Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th.

In other Orthofix Medical news, Director Ronald A. Matricaria purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $42.27 per share, with a total value of $845,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 133,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,655,726. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Orthofix Medical by 1.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,976,516 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $104,518,000 after purchasing an additional 29,107 shares in the last quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Orthofix Medical by 103.4% in the third quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 813,629 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $43,139,000 after acquiring an additional 413,609 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Orthofix Medical in the second quarter valued at about $22,655,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Orthofix Medical by 1.3% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 416,844 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $22,043,000 after acquiring an additional 5,156 shares during the period. Finally, Oakview Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Orthofix Medical by 26.8% in the second quarter. Oakview Capital Management L.P. now owns 408,157 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $21,583,000 after acquiring an additional 86,234 shares during the period. 94.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ OFIX traded up $0.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $46.36. The company had a trading volume of 110,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 133,604. Orthofix Medical has a 12-month low of $39.75 and a 12-month high of $74.44. The stock has a market cap of $883.39 million, a PE ratio of 23.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.42. The business’s 50-day moving average is $45.51 and its 200 day moving average is $49.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The medical device company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.10). Orthofix Medical had a positive return on equity of 9.16% and a negative net margin of 6.81%. The company had revenue of $113.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Orthofix Medical will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

About Orthofix Medical

Orthofix Medical Inc, a medical device company, provides musculoskeletal healing products and therapies worldwide. It operates through four segments: Bone Growth Therapies, Spinal Implants, Biologics, and Orthofix Extremities. The Bone Growth Therapies segment manufactures, distributes, and provides support services for bone growth stimulator devices that enhance bone fusion and are indicated as treatment to enhance fusion success rates in cervical and lumbar spine, as well as a therapeutic treatment for non-spinal appendicular fractures.

