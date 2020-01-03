California First National Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CFNB) Stock Price Down 0.3%

California First National Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CFNB) dropped 0.3% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $16.60 and last traded at $16.60, approximately 842 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 967% from the average daily volume of 79 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.65.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded California First National Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th.

The company has a market capitalization of $170.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.06 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.21.

California First National Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for California First National Bank that provides banking services in the United States. The company accepts interest-bearing checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and IRA deposit products.

