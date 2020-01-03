Cantor Fitzgerald Reiterates “Overweight” Rating for Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM)

Cantor Fitzgerald restated their overweight rating on shares of Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) in a research report report published on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a $125.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $104.00.

AXSM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Guggenheim increased their target price on Axsome Therapeutics from $65.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. ValuEngine lowered Axsome Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. William Blair started coverage on Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. They set an outperform rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Axsome Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their target price on Axsome Therapeutics to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $99.80.

Shares of NASDAQ AXSM opened at $101.31 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. Axsome Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $2.52 and a 1-year high of $109.94. The business’s 50 day moving average is $60.39 and its 200-day moving average is $33.40.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.15). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Axsome Therapeutics will post -1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AXSM. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Axsome Therapeutics by 263.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,690,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,531,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224,935 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in Axsome Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $14,906,000. VHCP Management III LLC increased its stake in Axsome Therapeutics by 50.9% during the 2nd quarter. VHCP Management III LLC now owns 1,611,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,492,000 after acquiring an additional 543,285 shares during the period. VHCP Management II LLC increased its stake in Axsome Therapeutics by 56.1% during the 2nd quarter. VHCP Management II LLC now owns 892,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,993,000 after acquiring an additional 320,990 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Axsome Therapeutics by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,152,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,671,000 after acquiring an additional 250,498 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.64% of the company’s stock.

About Axsome Therapeutics

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. Its product pipeline includes AXS-05, which is in the Phase III clinical trial for the treatment resistant depression; Phase II/III clinical trials in agitation associated with Alzheimer's disease; and Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of smoking cessation, as well as for major depressive disorder.

