Catchmark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Catchmark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CatchMark Timber Trust Inc. is a real estate investment trust. The Company is involved in the ownership, management, acquisition and disposition of timberlands primarily in the United States. CatchMark Timber Trust Inc. is based in Norcross, Georgia. “

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Catchmark Timber Trust from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 4th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Catchmark Timber Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $12.00.

CTT opened at $11.08 on Monday. Catchmark Timber Trust has a 1-year low of $7.11 and a 1-year high of $12.54. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22.

Catchmark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $26.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.23 million. Catchmark Timber Trust had a negative net margin of 119.09% and a negative return on equity of 48.74%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Catchmark Timber Trust will post -2.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 26th were given a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 25th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.87%. Catchmark Timber Trust’s dividend payout ratio is -21.18%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Catchmark Timber Trust during the second quarter worth $64,000. OneAscent Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Catchmark Timber Trust during the second quarter worth $110,000. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Catchmark Timber Trust by 22.7% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 15,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 2,777 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Catchmark Timber Trust by 76.4% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 21,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 9,337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH bought a new position in shares of Catchmark Timber Trust during the second quarter worth $268,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.88% of the company’s stock.

Catchmark Timber Trust Company Profile

CatchMark (NYSE: CTT) is a pure play timberland REIT that strives to deliver consistent and predictable per-share cash flow growth through disciplined acquisitions, active management, sustainable harvests and well-timed real estate sales. Headquartered in Atlanta and focused exclusively on timberland ownership and management, CatchMark began operations in 2007 and owns interests in 1.6 million acres* of timberlands located in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, Oregon, South Carolina, Tennessee and Texas.

