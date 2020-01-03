Cebu Air (OTCMKTS:CEBUF) Trading 1.2% Higher

Shares of Cebu Air Inc (OTCMKTS:CEBUF) traded up 1.2% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $1.74 and last traded at $1.74, 100 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 91% from the average session volume of 1,113 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.72.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.81.

Cebu Air Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CEBUF)

Cebu Air, Inc, an airline operator, provides international and domestic air transport services. The company offers scheduled air travel services to passengers, as well as airport-to-airport cargo services on its domestic and international routes under the Cebu Pacific Air name. It also provides ancillary services, such as cancellation and rebooking options; in-flight merchandising, including sale of duty-free products on international flights; baggage services; and travel-related products and services.

