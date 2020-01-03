Chainlink (LINK) Hits Market Capitalization of $637.73 Million

Chainlink (CURRENCY:LINK) traded up 4.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 3rd. Over the last week, Chainlink has traded 4.3% lower against the US dollar. Chainlink has a market cap of $637.73 million and approximately $60.32 million worth of Chainlink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Chainlink token can currently be purchased for about $1.82 or 0.00024768 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including OKEx, Gate.io, COSS and Kyber Network.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002627 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013635 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.67 or 0.00185783 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $103.49 or 0.01406740 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000615 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000182 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.95 or 0.00121723 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Chainlink Profile

Chainlink’s launch date was September 19th, 2017. Chainlink’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 350,000,000 tokens. Chainlink’s official website is chain.link . The Reddit community for Chainlink is /r/chainlink and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Chainlink’s official message board is medium.com/chainlink . Chainlink’s official Twitter account is @smart_contract

Chainlink Token Trading

Chainlink can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Radar Relay, Kyber Network, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Coinbase, Gate.io, Binance, COSS, Mercatox, OKEx, IDEX and Huobi. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chainlink directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chainlink should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Chainlink using one of the exchanges listed above.

