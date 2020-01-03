Chamberlin (LON:CMH) Shares Down 8.1%

Chamberlin plc (LON:CMH)’s share price fell 8.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 28 ($0.37) and last traded at GBX 28.50 ($0.37), 17,181 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 1,233% from the average session volume of 1,289 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 31 ($0.41).

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 27.75 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 31.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 261.19. The company has a market capitalization of $2.27 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.96.

About Chamberlin (LON:CMH)

Chamberlin plc manufactures and sells iron castings and engineered products in the United Kingdom. The company operates in two divisions, Foundries and Engineering. The Foundries division offers light castings and components primarily for automotive and hydraulic industries; and heavy castings for use in industrial applications, such as power generation, steel production, railways, and construction.

