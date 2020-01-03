Chanticleer (NASDAQ:BURG) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chanticleer (NASDAQ:BURG) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Chanticleer Holdings, Inc. is engaged in owning and operating Hooters branded restaurants in international markets. Hooters restaurants are casual beach-themed establishments with sports on television, jukebox music, and Hooters Girls. The Company has rights to develop and operate Hooters restaurants in South Africa, rights to develop in Hungary and parts of Brazil, and has a joint venture with a franchisee in Australia. Chanticleer Holdings, Inc. is based in Charlotte, North Carolina. “

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Chanticleer from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th.

NASDAQ:BURG opened at $0.58 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. Chanticleer has a 1-year low of $0.50 and a 1-year high of $2.95.

Chanticleer (NASDAQ:BURG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $9.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.22 million. Chanticleer had a negative net margin of 27.61% and a negative return on equity of 115.43%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Chanticleer will post -1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Chanticleer stock. Anson Funds Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Chanticleer Holdings (NASDAQ:BURG) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 194,500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000. Anson Funds Management LP owned 4.94% of Chanticleer as of its most recent SEC filing. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

