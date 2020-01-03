Charter Hall Education Trust (ASX:CQE) Trading 0.6% Higher

Charter Hall Education Trust (ASX:CQE)’s stock price traded up 0.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as A$3.27 ($2.32) and last traded at A$3.26 ($2.31), 431,155 shares were traded during trading. The stock had previously closed at A$3.24 ($2.30).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.11, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of A$3.39 and a 200-day moving average of A$3.62. The stock has a market cap of $982.20 million and a PE ratio of 12.68.

The company also recently declared a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.042 per share. This represents a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. Charter Hall Education Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.15%.

Charter Hall Education Trust is the largest Australian ASX-listed real estate investment trust (A-REIT) that invests in early learning properties. Charter Hall Education Trust is managed by Charter Hall Group (ASX:CHC), one of Australia's leading fully integrated property groups, with over $26.4 billion of high quality, long leased property across the office, retail, industrial and social infrastructure sectors.

