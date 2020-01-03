Coca Cola HBC AG (LON:CCH) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Coca Cola HBC AG (LON:CCH) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 3,010 ($39.59).

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Coca Cola HBC from GBX 2,700 ($35.52) to GBX 2,800 ($36.83) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Coca Cola HBC in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Coca Cola HBC from GBX 3,000 ($39.46) to GBX 3,050 ($40.12) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 3,300 ($43.41) price objective on shares of Coca Cola HBC in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,900 ($38.15) price target on shares of Coca Cola HBC in a research note on Thursday, November 7th.

In other Coca Cola HBC news, insider Zoran Bogdanovic purchased 152 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,511 ($33.03) per share, for a total transaction of £3,816.72 ($5,020.68). Insiders purchased 471 shares of company stock worth $1,161,287 over the last 90 days.

Shares of CCH traded up GBX 13 ($0.17) during trading hours on Friday, hitting GBX 2,605 ($34.27). The company had a trading volume of 449,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 875,987. The firm has a market cap of $9.42 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.18. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 2,526.52 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,642.89. Coca Cola HBC has a 12 month low of GBX 2,296 ($30.20) and a 12 month high of GBX 3,094 ($40.70). The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.05.

About Coca Cola HBC

Coca-Cola HBC AG produces, distributes, and sells non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages. The company offers sparkling soft drinks; still drinks, including juices and fruit-based drinks, iced tea, and energy and sports drinks; and natural mineral, spring, and processed water. It markets and sells its products under the Coca-Cola, Fanta, Sprite, Amita, Avra, Deep RiverRock, Fruice, and Nestea brand names; and distributes third-party products, such as Monster energy drinks, and beer and premium spirits.

