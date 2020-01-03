CogState (ASX:CGS) Trading 3.4% Higher

CogState Limited (ASX:CGS) shares traded up 3.4% on Friday . The stock traded as high as A$0.46 ($0.33) and last traded at A$0.46 ($0.33), 96,426 shares were traded during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at A$0.45 ($0.32).

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of A$0.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of A$0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $77.34 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.90.

CogState Company Profile (ASX:CGS)

Cogstate Limited, a cognitive science company, provides computerized cognitive tests for clinical trials, academic research, healthcare, and brain injury applications in Australia and internationally. The company's services include scientific consultancy, project management, data management, statistical analysis, and reporting.

