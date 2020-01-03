Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Sold by First Financial Bank Trust Division

First Financial Bank Trust Division decreased its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 31,773 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 308 shares during the period. First Financial Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comcast in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Guidant Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Comcast in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Personal Wealth Partners grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 44.2% in the 3rd quarter. Personal Wealth Partners now owns 790 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comcast in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comcast in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 82.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Sheldon M. Bonovitz sold 5,600 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.47, for a total transaction of $254,632.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,269,158.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian L. Roberts sold 508,248 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.98, for a total value of $22,860,995.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,108,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $184,801,319.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 591,948 shares of company stock valued at $26,526,254. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Oppenheimer upgraded Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Guggenheim set a $57.00 target price on Comcast and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Benchmark assumed coverage on Comcast in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Comcast from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Comcast currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.38.

Shares of Comcast stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $45.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,561,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,166,852. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $34.13 and a 12-month high of $47.27. The company has a market capitalization of $204.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $44.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.29.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The cable giant reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.04. Comcast had a return on equity of 17.97% and a net margin of 11.45%. The firm had revenue of $26.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 8th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 7th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.94%.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

