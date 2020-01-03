Companhia Siderurgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) Shares Gap Up to $3.45

Shares of Companhia Siderurgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $3.33, but opened at $3.45. Companhia Siderurgica Nacional shares last traded at $3.62, with a volume of 2,558,600 shares.

Several brokerages have commented on SID. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Companhia Siderurgica Nacional from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $3.75 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Citigroup cut shares of Companhia Siderurgica Nacional from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. BTIG Research cut shares of Companhia Siderurgica Nacional from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Companhia Siderurgica Nacional from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.75.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a PE ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.90.

Companhia Siderurgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The basic materials company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. Companhia Siderurgica Nacional had a net margin of 10.33% and a return on equity of 23.93%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Companhia Siderurgica Nacional will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SID. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Companhia Siderurgica Nacional by 487.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,934,247 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,647,000 after buying an additional 2,434,637 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Companhia Siderurgica Nacional by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,335,438 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,926,000 after purchasing an additional 446,622 shares during the period. A.R.T. Advisors LLC raised its position in Companhia Siderurgica Nacional by 177.2% in the 2nd quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC now owns 543,265 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,341,000 after purchasing an additional 347,300 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its position in Companhia Siderurgica Nacional by 196.4% in the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 500,220 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,156,000 after purchasing an additional 331,461 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Companhia Siderurgica Nacional by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,057,708 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,179,000 after purchasing an additional 324,997 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.87% of the company’s stock.

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional operates as an integrated steel producer in Brazil and Latin America. The company operates in five segments: Steel, Mining, Cement, Logistics, and Energy. It offers flat steel, such as slabs; hot-rolled products, including heavy and light-gauge hot-rolled coils and sheets; cold-rolled products comprising cold-rolled coils and sheets; galvanized products; tin mill products that consist of flat-rolled low-carbon steel coils or sheets; and profiles, channels, UPE sections, and steel sleepers for the distribution, packaging, automotive, home appliance, and construction industries.

