Comparing Eos International (OTCMKTS:EOSI) & Arco Platform (OTCMKTS:ARCE)

Eos International (OTCMKTS:EOSI) and Arco Platform (NASDAQ:ARCE) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

Get Eos International alerts:

This table compares Eos International and Arco Platform’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eos International N/A N/A N/A Arco Platform -28.35% 8.92% 6.66%

This table compares Eos International and Arco Platform’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eos International N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Arco Platform $100.06 million 10.48 -$22.54 million $0.27 163.89

Eos International has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Arco Platform.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

87.1% of Arco Platform shares are held by institutional investors. 44.8% of Eos International shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Eos International and Arco Platform, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Eos International 0 0 0 0 N/A Arco Platform 0 1 2 0 2.67

Arco Platform has a consensus price target of $54.00, indicating a potential upside of 22.03%. Given Arco Platform’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Arco Platform is more favorable than Eos International.

Summary

Arco Platform beats Eos International on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Eos International Company Profile

EOS International, Inc. provides library automation and knowledge management solutions for libraries worldwide. The company offers EOS.Webintegrated library system, including academic, association, corporate, digital, government, legal, medical, small, and special library software. It also provides various services, such as data conversion, data hosting, implementation, support, and training services. EOS International, Inc. was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Carlsbad, California. EOS International, Inc. is a subsidiary of Sirsi Corporation.

Arco Platform Company Profile

Arco Platform Limited, a technology company in the education sector, provides a pedagogical system with technology-enabled features to deliver educational content to private schools in Brazil. The company's curriculum solutions provide educational content from basic to secondary education K-12 curriculum in printed and digital formats delivered through its platform. As of March 31, 2019, it had a network consisted of 1,462 partner schools and 498,553 enrolled students. The company's activities also comprise editing, publishing, advertising, and sale of educational content for private schools. It serves students, teachers, administrators, and parents. The company was founded in 2004 and is based in Sao Paulo, Brazil.

Receive News & Ratings for Eos International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eos International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.