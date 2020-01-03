Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) Shares Down 5.5%

Conn’s Inc (NASDAQ:CONN) shares traded down 5.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $11.65 and last traded at $11.71, 2,450,581 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 40% from the average session volume of 1,751,965 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.39.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Compass Point reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $23.50 price target (down previously from $30.00) on shares of Conn’s in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. ValuEngine downgraded Conn’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Conn’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. BidaskClub downgraded Conn’s from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Conn’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $31.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.50.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.54. The stock has a market cap of $354.13 million, a P/E ratio of 4.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a current ratio of 4.92.

Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 10th. The specialty retailer reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.07. Conn’s had a return on equity of 13.89% and a net margin of 5.37%. The firm had revenue of $377.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $394.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Conn’s Inc will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Conn’s by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 417,565 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,441,000 after purchasing an additional 8,547 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Conn’s during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,065,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Conn’s by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 48,531 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after purchasing an additional 5,437 shares during the period. 6 Meridian acquired a new position in Conn’s in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $286,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Conn’s by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 363,395 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,476,000 after acquiring an additional 31,290 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.82% of the company’s stock.

Conn’s Company Profile (NASDAQ:CONN)

Conn's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of durable consumer goods and related services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail and Credit. The company's stores offer furniture and mattress, including furniture and related accessories for the living room, dining room, and bedroom, as well as traditional and specialty mattresses; and home appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, washers, dryers, dishwashers, and ranges.

