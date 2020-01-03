ContentBox Price Hits $0.0027 on Top Exchanges (BOX)

ContentBox (CURRENCY:BOX) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 3rd. One ContentBox token can now be bought for $0.0027 or 0.00000036 BTC on popular exchanges including Bilaxy, CPDAX, Huobi and DDEX. During the last week, ContentBox has traded down 7.9% against the US dollar. ContentBox has a total market cap of $2.47 million and $181,649.00 worth of ContentBox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ontology (ONT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00007193 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00008543 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0380 or 0.00000520 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002453 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001549 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000101 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 26.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Nullex (NLX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00001978 BTC.

About ContentBox

ContentBox uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 23rd, 2018. ContentBox’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 926,619,105 tokens. The official website for ContentBox is contentbox.one . ContentBox’s official Twitter account is @Contentbox_one . ContentBox’s official message board is medium.com/contentbox . The Reddit community for ContentBox is /r/ContentBoxOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

ContentBox Token Trading

ContentBox can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, UEX, Huobi, DDEX and CPDAX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ContentBox directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ContentBox should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ContentBox using one of the exchanges listed above.

