Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) Releases Q4 Earnings Guidance

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.37-0.38 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.45. The company issued revenue guidance of $154-156 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $162.80 million.Core Laboratories also updated its Q1 guidance to $0.39-0.41 EPS.

Shares of CLB stock opened at $38.41 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $45.08 and a 200-day moving average of $46.11. The firm has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.85, a PEG ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. Core Laboratories has a 12-month low of $36.50 and a 12-month high of $75.63.

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.01. Core Laboratories had a net margin of 14.68% and a return on equity of 45.63%. The firm had revenue of $173.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $171.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Core Laboratories will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

CLB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Core Laboratories and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Core Laboratories from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 7th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Core Laboratories from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. ABN Amro downgraded shares of Core Laboratories from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Core Laboratories from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $55.30.

Core Laboratories N.V. provides reservoir description and production enhancement services and products to the oil and gas industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement segments. The Reservoir Description segment includes the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, fluid, and gas samples to enhance production and improve recovery of oil and gas from its clients' reservoirs.

