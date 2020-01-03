Costar Technologies (OTCMKTS:CSTI) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Costar Technologies (OTCMKTS:CSTI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of Costar Technologies stock opened at $10.89 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.42 and its 200-day moving average is $9.63. Costar Technologies has a one year low of $6.50 and a one year high of $11.10.

Costar Technologies (OTCMKTS:CSTI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $17.77 million during the quarter.

Costar Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes a range of products for the video surveillance and machine vision markets in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Costar Video Systems, CohuHD Costar, and Other. Its products include surveillance cameras, lenses, digital video recorders, and high speed domes, as well as industrial vision products to observe production and assembly lines.

