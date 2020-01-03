Crowdstrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Crowdstrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $55.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. provides cloud-delivered endpoint protection. Leveraging artificial intelligence, the CrowdStrike Falcon(R) platform protects customers against cyberattacks on endpoints on or off the network. CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. is based in SUNNYVALE, Calif. “

CRWD has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $92.00 target price on shares of Crowdstrike in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Macquarie increased their target price on shares of Crowdstrike from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Crowdstrike in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Nomura increased their target price on shares of Crowdstrike from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Crowdstrike from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $75.10.

Shares of CRWD opened at $49.44 on Monday. Crowdstrike has a 52 week low of $44.58 and a 52 week high of $101.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.04.

Crowdstrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $125.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.79 million. The business’s revenue was up 88.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Crowdstrike will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Pincus Private Equity Warburg sold 2,422,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.70, for a total transaction of $120,398,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,422,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,398,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 215,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.79, for a total transaction of $10,704,850.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 215,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,704,850. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,862,248 shares of company stock valued at $142,200,055.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Crowdstrike by 155.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,050,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,542,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247,169 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Crowdstrike in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $496,000. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC lifted its stake in Crowdstrike by 117.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC now owns 130,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,619,000 after purchasing an additional 70,666 shares during the last quarter. Adalta Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Crowdstrike in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, Bluefin Trading LLC bought a new position in Crowdstrike in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $746,000. 35.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

