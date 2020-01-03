CSOP MSCI China A International Hedged ETF (NYSEARCA:CNHX) Stock Price Down 1.1%

Shares of CSOP MSCI China A International Hedged ETF (NYSEARCA:CNHX) fell 1.1% on Friday . The company traded as low as $27.45 and last traded at $27.45, 100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 70% from the average session volume of 333 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.75.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.09.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th were given a $2.461 dividend. This is an increase from CSOP MSCI China A International Hedged ETF’s previous annual dividend of $0.60. This represents a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th.

