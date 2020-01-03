Cytosorbents Corp (NASDAQ:CTSO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $6.90 Million

Equities analysts predict that Cytosorbents Corp (NASDAQ:CTSO) will announce sales of $6.90 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Cytosorbents’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $7.68 million and the lowest is $6.20 million. Cytosorbents reported sales of $6.08 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Cytosorbents will report full-year sales of $24.54 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $23.62 million to $25.74 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $34.95 million, with estimates ranging from $29.50 million to $44.52 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Cytosorbents.

Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The medical research company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.08). Cytosorbents had a negative net margin of 87.79% and a negative return on equity of 165.00%. The company had revenue of $6.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.49 million.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CTSO. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Cytosorbents in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Cytosorbents in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Cytosorbents in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Cytosorbents from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st.

NASDAQ CTSO traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $4.00. 149,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 192,678. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.02 and its 200-day moving average is $5.19. Cytosorbents has a 12-month low of $3.49 and a 12-month high of $8.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.11 million, a P/E ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.40.

In other Cytosorbents news, CEO Phillip P. Chan bought 16,500 shares of Cytosorbents stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.96 per share, for a total transaction of $65,340.00. Insiders have purchased 20,500 shares of company stock worth $80,650 over the last quarter. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cadence Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cytosorbents during the third quarter worth about $61,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Cytosorbents during the second quarter worth about $164,000. Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in Cytosorbents by 15.8% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 33,170 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 4,530 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its stake in Cytosorbents by 933.4% during the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 38,447 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 43,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Cytosorbents by 31.4% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 81,270 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $538,000 after acquiring an additional 19,439 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.06% of the company’s stock.

Cytosorbents Corporation, a critical care focused immunotherapy company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medical devices with its blood purification technology platform incorporating a proprietary adsorbent and porous polymer technology worldwide. The company's flagship product is CytoSorb device, an extracorporeal cytokine filter designed for the adjunctive therapy in the treatment of sepsis; adjunctive therapy in other critical care applications; prevention and treatment of post-operative complications of cardiopulmonary bypass surgery; and prevention and treatment of organ dysfunction in brain-dead organ donors to increase the number and quality of viable organs harvested from donors.

