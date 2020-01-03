Dent (DENT) Trading 1.1% Lower This Week

Dent (CURRENCY:DENT) traded 5.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 3rd. One Dent token can currently be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Coinrail, CoinBene and Allbit. During the last week, Dent has traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar. Dent has a total market cap of $13.15 million and approximately $220,125.00 worth of Dent was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002631 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013665 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.65 or 0.00185579 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $102.94 or 0.01399230 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0455 or 0.00000618 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000183 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00024561 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.96 or 0.00121849 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Dent Profile

Dent’s genesis date was July 12th, 2017. Dent’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 78,528,022,816 tokens. The official website for Dent is www.dentcoin.com . The Reddit community for Dent is /r/dentcoin . Dent’s official Twitter account is @dentcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Dent Token Trading

Dent can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, Radar Relay, Lykke Exchange, OKEx, Binance, Allbit, WazirX, HitBTC, Liquid, BitForex, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), IDEX, CoinBene, FCoin, Coinrail, Bitbns, Cobinhood, LATOKEN and Fatbtc. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dent directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dent should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dent using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

