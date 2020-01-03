DEUTSCHE BOERSE/ADR (OTCMKTS:DBOEY) Stock Price Up 1.2%

DEUTSCHE BOERSE/ADR (OTCMKTS:DBOEY) rose 1.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $15.83 and last traded at $15.77, approximately 96,740 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 120% from the average daily volume of 44,052 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.58.

A number of brokerages recently commented on DBOEY. Citigroup downgraded shares of DEUTSCHE BOERSE/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Berenberg Bank cut DEUTSCHE BOERSE/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded DEUTSCHE BOERSE/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

The stock has a market capitalization of $28.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.34 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.29 and a 200-day moving average of $14.91.

Deutsche Börse Aktiengesellschaft operates as an exchange organization in Europe, America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through nine segments: Eurex (Financial Derivatives), EEX (Commodities), 360T (Foreign Exchange), Xetra (Cash Equities), Clearstream (Post-Trading), IFS (Investment Fund Services) and GSF (Collateral Management), STOXX (Index Business), and Data.

