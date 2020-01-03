Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXS) Shares Gap Down to $19.78

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXS) shares gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $19.30, but opened at $19.78. Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares shares last traded at $20.51, with a volume of 148,805 shares changing hands.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.06.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th were given a dividend of $0.0639 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. This is an increase from Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SOXS. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares in the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. XR Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares in the third quarter worth approximately $506,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares in the third quarter worth approximately $2,646,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares by 121.0% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 14,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,000 after purchasing an additional 82,065 shares during the last quarter.

About Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXS)

Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bear 3x shares seek daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (Semiconductor Index). The Semiconductor Index measures the performance of the semiconductor subsector of the United States equity market.

