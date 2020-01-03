Dolphin Entertainment (NASDAQ:DLPN) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dolphin Entertainment (NASDAQ:DLPN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Dolphin Entertainment, Inc. is engaged in production of digital content. The company’s operating segment consists of Dolphin Digital Media and Dolphin Digital Studios. Dolphin Digital Media segment creates and manages social networking websites for children. It has developed Dolphinsecure.com, which is a secure website for children using fingerprint reader technology. Dolphin Digital Studios segment creates original programming that premieres online, with an initial focus on content geared toward tweens and teens. It also provides production services to a related party. Dolphin Entertainment Inc., formerly known as Dolphin Digital Media Inc., is headquartered in Coral Gables, FL. “

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on DLPN. Maxim Group lowered their target price on shares of Dolphin Entertainment from $2.50 to $1.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Dolphin Entertainment from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

NASDAQ DLPN opened at $0.68 on Monday. Dolphin Entertainment has a 1 year low of $0.45 and a 1 year high of $1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.14 million, a PE ratio of -2.97 and a beta of 7.48. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.85.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Dolphin Entertainment stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dolphin Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:DLPN) by 258.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 527,778 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 380,724 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 3.67% of Dolphin Entertainment worth $554,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.54% of the company’s stock.

Dolphin Entertainment Company Profile

Dolphin Entertainment, Inc produces and distributes online digital content in the United States. The company operates as a content producer of motion pictures, as well as produces Web series and feature films. In addition, it operates an entertainment public relations agency, which offers talent, marketing, and strategic communications services, as well as brand and digital marketing services.

