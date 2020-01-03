Dystem Hits Market Capitalization of $7,335.00 (DTEM)

Dystem (CURRENCY:DTEM) traded 48.5% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 2nd. Dystem has a total market cap of $7,335.00 and approximately $12.00 worth of Dystem was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dystem coin can now be purchased for $0.0012 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange and Graviex. In the last week, Dystem has traded 1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Dystem alerts:

PIVX (PIVX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003223 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00008724 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00005989 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded 39% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000069 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Shekel (JEW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dystem Profile

DTEM is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 5th, 2018. Dystem’s total supply is 8,387,798 coins and its circulating supply is 6,242,993 coins. The official website for Dystem is dystem.io . Dystem’s official Twitter account is @dystemio

Dystem Coin Trading

Dystem can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dystem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dystem should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dystem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Dystem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dystem and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.