E.ON SE Sponsored ADR (Germany) (OTCMKTS:EONGY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

E.ON SE Sponsored ADR (Germany) (OTCMKTS:EONGY) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.50.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on EONGY shares. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of E.ON SE Sponsored ADR (Germany) in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of E.ON SE Sponsored ADR (Germany) from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of E.ON SE Sponsored ADR (Germany) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of E.ON SE Sponsored ADR (Germany) from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Oddo Securities raised shares of E.ON SE Sponsored ADR (Germany) to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th.

Shares of OTCMKTS EONGY traded down $0.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.56. The company had a trading volume of 90,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,186. E.ON SE Sponsored ADR has a 52 week low of $8.89 and a 52 week high of $11.35. The stock has a market cap of $23.26 billion, a PE ratio of 13.25, a PEG ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.35. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.05.

E.ON SE Sponsored ADR (Germany) (OTCMKTS:EONGY) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter. E.ON SE Sponsored ADR (Germany) had a net margin of 8.30% and a return on equity of 16.29%. The company had revenue of $8.24 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that E.ON SE Sponsored ADR will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

E.ON SE Sponsored ADR (Germany)

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Romania, Hungary, the Czech Republic, Sweden, the United States, Poland, Italy, Denmark, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Energy Networks, Customer Solutions, and Renewables. The company provides power and gas distribution networks and related services; and distributes energy solutions to residential customers, small and medium sized enterprises, large commercial and industrial customers, and public entities.

