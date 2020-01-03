Eagle Materials, Inc. (NYSE:EXP) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Eagle Materials, Inc. (NYSE:EXP) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seventeen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $99.36.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EXP. Northcoast Research raised shares of Eagle Materials from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Eagle Materials in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $99.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of NYSE EXP traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $91.21. The stock had a trading volume of 304,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 299,902. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.50. Eagle Materials has a 1 year low of $61.03 and a 1 year high of $97.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $91.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.78. The firm has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.29.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The construction company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $414.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $380.38 million. Eagle Materials had a net margin of 3.07% and a return on equity of 18.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Eagle Materials will post 5.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 9th. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.92%.

In other news, insider Keith W. Metcalf sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $690,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 43,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,987,188. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Keith W. Metcalf sold 3,771 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $358,245.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 35,839 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,404,705. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,032 shares of company stock worth $3,457,740. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Partners bought a new position in Eagle Materials in the 3rd quarter worth about $84,658,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Eagle Materials by 14,164.5% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 740,042 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $66,611,000 after purchasing an additional 734,854 shares in the last quarter. Long Pond Capital LP boosted its stake in Eagle Materials by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 594,935 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $55,150,000 after purchasing an additional 55,000 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Eagle Materials by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 554,925 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,442,000 after purchasing an additional 125,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP boosted its stake in Eagle Materials by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 501,500 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,140,000 after purchasing an additional 39,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.06% of the company’s stock.

About Eagle Materials

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction in the United States. It operates in five segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

