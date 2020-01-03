Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) VP Sells $1,970,468.64 in Stock

Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) VP Larry L. Wood sold 8,568 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.98, for a total transaction of $1,970,468.64. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 122,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,156,681.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Edwards Lifesciences stock traded down $0.79 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $232.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,378,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,315,930. Edwards Lifesciences Corp has a 12-month low of $140.86 and a 12-month high of $247.64. The company has a market capitalization of $48.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.47, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 3.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $238.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $220.06.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The medical research company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.19. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 18.64% and a return on equity of 32.28%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. Edwards Lifesciences’s revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Corp will post 5.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EW. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $255.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $217.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $238.28.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA grew its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 67.7% in the 3rd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 265 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 39.9% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 333 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.73% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve therapy products comprising transcatheter aortic valve replacement, and transcatheter mitral and tricuspid therapies for the nonsurgical replacement of heart valves.

