Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Deutsche Bank

Investment analysts at Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating and a $164.00 price target on the medical research company’s stock. Deutsche Bank’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 29.40% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James raised their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $255.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $255.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $269.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $248.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $237.17.

NYSE EW traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $232.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 360,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,250,130. The company has a market cap of $48.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 3.53 and a quick ratio of 2.74. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $238.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $220.06. Edwards Lifesciences has a 12 month low of $140.86 and a 12 month high of $247.64.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The medical research company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 32.28% and a net margin of 18.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.19, for a total value of $567,975.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,454,059.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 22,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.79, for a total value of $5,456,351.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 95,770 shares in the company, valued at $22,868,918.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 133,872 shares of company stock worth $31,547,167. Insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 67.7% during the 3rd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 265 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 39.9% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 333 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. 80.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve therapy products comprising transcatheter aortic valve replacement, and transcatheter mitral and tricuspid therapies for the nonsurgical replacement of heart valves.

